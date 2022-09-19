Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Watch : Prince William & Prince Harry Hold Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

The time has come for the royal family to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.

During the late monarch's state funeral on Sept. 19, Prince Harry joined his family—including brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III—in escorting his grandmother's coffin in a procession wearing a suit and his military medals. However, due to his status as a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was without military uniform at the service.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," a spokesperson for Harry told E! News on Sept. 13. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Invictus Games founder—who stepped away from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020—was not permitted to wear a military uniform at the majority of the events preceding the state funeral, including her procession on Sept. 14.

Harry's service background includes spending 10 years in the Army and having rose to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. He also still works with fellow servicemen by sponsoring support for wounded women and men as they adjust to life post-injury.