Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral.
The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
The wreath and white card were of much interest to onlookers as they weren't on the casket while the Queen was lying in state. Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that the card is from King Charles III, who wrote, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
The King played a hand in coordinating the Queen's sendoff, requesting that the funeral wreath atop his late mother's casket be made sustainably and honor the Queen's marriage to Prince Philip. "At His Majesty The King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House," a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed. "This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism."
The statement continued, "Rosemary for remembrance; Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in Her Late Majesty's wedding bouquet in 1947. And English oak, which symbolizes the strength of love."
The remaining flowers are "scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious," according to the palace, "all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard, on which it sits."
Symbolic references to the Queen could be spotted throughout the funeral, with multiple family members, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, wearing mourning outfits that honored the late monarch. Even Princess Charlotte paid subtle tribute, wearing a small horseshoe pin in homage to her great-great-grandmother's love for horses.
Prior to the state funeral, the Queen lied in state at Westminster Abbey for four days, with guests waiting in hours-long queues to pay their respects.
During the lying in state, the coffin looked much the same as it did during the Sept. 19 funeral. However, when in Scotland, the coffin, made of English oak, was covered with the Crown of Scotland and a wreath of white flowers.
The Queen will be laid to rest alongside Prince Philip at King George VI Memorial Chapel, within St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her mother Queen Mother Elizabeth and father King George VI, as well as the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, were interred.