The Royally Touching Details of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Music

Queen Elizabeth II's musical tastes are being put on display as she is being laid to rest.

During the late monarch's state funeral on Sept. 19, a carefully crafted selection of music was played during the service at Westminster Abbey that not only channeled the Queen's love for music but also reflected the history of the royal family. (You can watch the funeral here.)

Among the hymns sung at the funeral was "The Lord's My Shepherd," which was chanted at the 1947 wedding of Her Majesty and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, which was also held at the Abbey.

The song "Love Divine, All Loves Excelling" has been played at many royal services over the years, including several royal weddings. It was featured at King Charles III's 2005 wedding to Queen Consort Camilla and heard at the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in 2011. The hymn was also performed at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.