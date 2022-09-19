The Royally Touching Details of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Music

Queen Elizabeth II's musical tastes are being put on display as she is being laid to rest.
During the late monarch's state funeral on Sept. 19, a carefully crafted selection of music was played during the service at Westminster Abbey that not only channeled the Queen's love for music but also reflected the history of the royal family. (You can watch the funeral here.)
Among the hymns sung at the funeral was "The Lord's My Shepherd," which was chanted at the 1947 wedding of Her Majesty and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, which was also held at the Abbey.
The song "Love Divine, All Loves Excelling" has been played at many royal services over the years, including several royal weddings. It was featured at King Charles III's 2005 wedding to Queen Consort Camilla and heard at the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in 2011. The hymn was also performed at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
The anthem "O Taste and See" was also sung during the service. It was originally composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen's coronation, which took place at the Abbey in 1953. Williams' ashes are buried in the north choir aisle of the church.
In addition to the royal family favorites, there were also new hymns that were caroled, including Sir James MacMillan's "Who Shall Separate Us?" and Judith Weir's "Like as the Hart," which were composed personally for the Queen's state funeral service.
The Queen passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96 in her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. After 10 days of national mourning, she was honored with a state funeral in Westminster Abbey, which was attended by the likes of some of the world's most powerful leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
After the service, Her Majesty will be buried alongside her husband, her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.