See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton's middle child, Princess Charlotte, wore a pin in honor of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the late monarch's funeral service on Sept. 19.

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on.
 
The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here).
 
And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte, 7—who attended the funeral alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and older brother Prince George, 9—wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat. The Queen historically had a love of horses and the sport of horse-riding, which was passed down to the 7-year-old as well. 

Kensington Palace confirmed the pin Princess Charlotte wore was a gift from her great-grandmother herself.
 
In fact, when Charlotte was around just 17-months-old, her mom Kate revealed, per ABC News, that just like the British monarch, her daughter was already "really enjoying her riding." Her Majesty also discovered her passion for horses at a young age, with the Queen visiting her first stable at 16 years old—which led to a lifelong admiration.

Princess Charlotte is among the youngest members of the royal family in attendance to honor the Queen.

Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock

Keep reading for more photos from the emotional day.

