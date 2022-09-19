How Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Wreath Honored Her Wedding to Prince Philip

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

An arrangement fit for a Queen.



Queen Elizabeth II's life was commemorated in a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). As the Queen's coffin was escorted from its previous temporary home at Westminster Hall, where she remained during her lying in state period, mourners around the world noticed a notable floral arrangement alongside her crown, scepter, and orb that sat atop her casket.



Per Buckingham Palace, the wreath represents a significant amount of history to the late monarch and was arranged at the request of her eldest son, King Charles III. Among the flowers included, a few stems are an ode to her long marriage to Prince Philip. (Her Majesty was married to Philip for 73 years before he died in April 2021 at the age of 99).

"At His Majesty The King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House," a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed. "This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism."