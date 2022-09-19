See Prince Harry and Prince William Form United Front at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch : Prince William & Prince Harry Hold Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William and Prince Harry have united once more, to say their final farewells to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral.

On Sept. 19, the brothers joined their father King Charles III and the rest of the royal family in escorting the late monarch's coffin in a procession from London's Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where a memorial service was planned. William was accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, as well as their eldest children Prince George, 9—now second in line to the throne—and Princess Charlotte, 7. Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle.

During the service, participants will perform the newly amended U.K. national anthem, "God Save the King," after a two-minute moment of silence for the Queen.

Following the service, the queen's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, will travel in procession to Wellington Arch, and then to Windsor Castle for a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel. The Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all scheduled to attend.