Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Queen’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know

A final goodbye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family on Sept. 19 to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service (you can watch here) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving close behind King Charles III and Prince William.

Harry has spoken about how much he misses his grandmother since her passing on Sept. 8 at her home in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Talking to supporters who gathered outside of Windsor Castle, Harry reflected on how quiet things were without the Queen there.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," he said to fans on Sept. 10, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, were in the United Kingdom prior to the Queen's death. Upon hearing that doctors had serious concerns with the 96-year-old's health, Harry, Prince William, and other royal family members rushed to be by her side.