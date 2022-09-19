Queen Elizabeth II’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was honored by King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William and more members of the royal family in a formal service on Sept. 19.

By Kisha Forde Sep 19, 2022 10:05 AMTags
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Millions of mourners around the world are bidding a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
 
On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor the Queen's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (Watch the funeral here.)

The funeral proceedings began at 5:34 a.m. ET, with her family arriving at the House of Parliament to escort her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where husband Prince Philip as well as her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth are buried.

Queen Elizabeth, who served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Soon after news broke of her passing, her eldest son, formally known as Prince Charles prior to her death, shared a few words on behalf of his family.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

In addition to welcoming four children with the late Phillip, the Queen welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren throughout the course of her life. The British monarch's husband of 73 years passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
 
Keep reading for a look at how Her Majesty's life was commemorated during the final day of national mourning.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III & Princess Anne
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
David Ramos/Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince William, King Charles III & Prince Harry
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince George & Kate Middleton
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & King Charles III
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor & James, Viscount Severn
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Coldstream Guards
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Procession Toward Westminster Abbey
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William & Prince Harry
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Prime Minister Liz Truss
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Pipes, Drums Played by the Scottish and Irish Regiments
Laura Lezza/Getty Images
Lying in State
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms Inside Westminster Abbey
Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Mall in London

 

 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Eugenie & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles II
JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Westminster Abbey
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Boris Johnson & Carrie Johnson
GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

