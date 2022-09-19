Queen Elizabeth II’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Millions of mourners around the world are bidding a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II.



On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor the Queen's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (Watch the funeral here.)

The funeral proceedings began at 5:34 a.m. ET, with her family arriving at the House of Parliament to escort her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where husband Prince Philip as well as her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth are buried.

Queen Elizabeth, who served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Soon after news broke of her passing, her eldest son, formally known as Prince Charles prior to her death, shared a few words on behalf of his family.