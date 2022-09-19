Queen Elizabeth II’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Millions of mourners around the world are bidding a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor the Queen's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (Watch the funeral here.)
The funeral proceedings began at 5:34 a.m. ET, with her family arriving at the House of Parliament to escort her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where husband Prince Philip as well as her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth are buried.
Queen Elizabeth, who served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Soon after news broke of her passing, her eldest son, formally known as Prince Charles prior to her death, shared a few words on behalf of his family.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
In addition to welcoming four children with the late Phillip, the Queen welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren throughout the course of her life. The British monarch's husband of 73 years passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
Keep reading for a look at how Her Majesty's life was commemorated during the final day of national mourning.