Queen Elizabeth II’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was honored by King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William and more members of the royal family in a formal service on Sept. 19.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Millions of mourners around the world are bidding a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
 
On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor the Queen's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (Watch the funeral here.)

The funeral proceedings began at 5:34 a.m. ET, with her family arriving at the House of Parliament to escort her coffin to Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, where husband Prince Philip as well as her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth are buried.

Queen Elizabeth, who served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Soon after news broke of her passing, her eldest son, formally known as Prince Charles prior to her death, shared a few words on behalf of his family.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

In addition to welcoming four children with the late Phillip, the Queen welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren throughout the course of her life. The British monarch's husband of 73 years passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
 
Keep reading for a look at how Her Majesty's life was commemorated during the final day of national mourning.

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Princess Anne
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
King Charles III & Prince William
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III & Princess Anne
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Horse Guards Parade

 

 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles' Note to Queen Elizabeth
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Zara Tindall
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor & Mike Tindall
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla
David Ramos/Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson
James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Charlene, Princess of Monaco
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle & Queen Consort Camilla
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince William, King Charles III & Prince Harry
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince George & Kate Middleton
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & King Charles III
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
