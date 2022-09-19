Prince George, Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch : Prince George Flashes Big Smile in 9th Birthday Portrait

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are publicly saying goodbye to their great-grandmother.

The eldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined their parents and other members of the royal family—including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19. The kids' younger brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the event.

Following the memorial service, the queen's coffin will travel in procession to Windsor Castle near London, where a Committal Service will be held at St. George's Chapel.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her vacation home, on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Over the next week, the Queen's coffin was slowly transported across the U.K. to allow mourners to pay their respects.