Prince George, Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined other members of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sept. 19 funeral at Westminster Abbey.

By Amy Lamare Sep 19, 2022 9:51 AMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince CharlesPrince GeorgeJoe BidenPrincess CharlotteMeghan MarklePrince LouisArchie Harrison
Watch: Prince George Flashes Big Smile in 9th Birthday Portrait

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are publicly saying goodbye to their great-grandmother.

The eldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined their parents and other members of the royal family—including King Charles IIIQueen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19. The kids' younger brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the event.

Following the memorial service, the queen's coffin will travel in procession to Windsor Castle near London, where a Committal Service will be held at St. George's Chapel.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her vacation home, on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Over the next week, the Queen's coffin was slowly transported across the U.K. to allow mourners to pay their respects.

photos
Prince William, Prince Harry and More Royals Honor Queen Elizabeth II in Procession

When it reached London, it lay in state at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, and for days, fans lined up to view it and say their farewells to their queen. The king and his three siblings, plus William, Harry and their six cousins stood vigil at times prior to the funeral.

ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

2

How Kate Middleton, Meaghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

3

House of the Dragon Just Had Its Own Bloody AF Wedding

While she was the longest reigning monarch in British history, to 12 her great-grandchildren—including George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4—Queen Elizabeth was reportedly known as "Gan Gan." In a 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Kate revealed that the Queen left gifts in the rooms for her great grandchildren when they visited her at one of her many palaces.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

When greeting mourners at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the Princess of Wales shared Louis' heartbreaking reaction following the Queen's death. Referring to the death of the monarch's husband Prince Philip in April 2021 at age 99, Louis told his mom, "She's not with Great-Grandpa."

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic kept the Queen from being able to visit in person with her great-grandchildren, but she didn't let her age and social distancing keep her from seeing them virtually. Harry shared a sweet antidote of the queen and Philip chatting with his and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison, on Zoom in Feb. 2021.
 
"Both my grandparents do Zoom," he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "They've seen Archie running around." 
 
He also revealed that the Queen asked what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meghan told her he wanted a waffle maker because he was obsessed with waffles for breakfast. He said, "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix" and throws it in the waffle iron."

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Princess Anne
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
King Charles III & Prince William
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III & Princess Anne
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Horse Guards Parade

 

 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles' Note to Queen Elizabeth
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Zara Tindall
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor & Mike Tindall
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla
David Ramos/Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson
James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Charlene, Princess of Monaco
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle & Queen Consort Camilla
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince William, King Charles III & Prince Harry
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince George & Kate Middleton
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & King Charles III
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

3

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

4

How Kate Middleton, Meaghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Queen’s Funeral

Latest News

Last 2 Mourners to View Queen Elizabeth II Form "Forever" Bond

The Royally Touching Details of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Music

President Biden & More Pay Their Respects to Queen at Her Funeral

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

The Order of Succession to the Throne After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

How Kate Middleton, Meaghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

How Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Wreath Honored Wedding to Prince Philip