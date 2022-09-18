Lea Michele Pokes Fun at Rumor She Can't Read While Parodying Kim Kardashian on TikTok

Lea Michele has joined TikTok and the star of Broadway's Funny Girl is living up to her title. Check out her first two videos, including one where she makes fun of a long-standing rumor.

When a Funny Girl gets a TikTok account, hilarity ensues.

While in her final days of COVID-19 quarantine amid a 10-day absence from the Broadway musical she recently joined, Lea Michele made her debut on the social network and posted two videos, including one poking fun at a long-standing rumor about herself: That she supposedly can't read or write.

The actress, who weeks ago dismissed the rumor as "sad" in a New York Times interview, wrote in the TikTok, shared on Sept. 18, "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok," referring to her BFF and former Spring Awakening and Glee co-star Jonathan Groff. She captioned the clip, "Lol."

Michele's video parodies a scene from a 2017 episode of E!'s former reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which originally showed Kim Kardashian on a tearful phone call to Girls Gone Wild founder and family friend, Joe Francis, while staying at his villa in Mexico. With a distressed look, Michele lip-syncs the SKIMS founder's line, "It's amazing but wait, can you talk for a sec?"

Michele also poked fun at herself with her first TikTok video, which she posted a day earlier. The clip is a duet with another TikTok user, Javi Rodriguez.

The actress re-enacts a video he posted on Sept. 6, which shows him lip-syncing to an audio of her singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl, while being interrupted by applause. He had titled the clip, shared on the day she joined the musical revival as Fanny Brice, "Lea Michele on opening night of Funny Girl."

Michele captioned her parody, "Clearly I can't wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week."

