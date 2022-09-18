Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shares Video With Kyle Abrams After Confirming Romance

Not hiding their love anymore.
One day after Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their romance, the Love Is Blind stars appeared together in a sweet TikTok video.
On Sept. 17, Deepti posted a montage of clips and photos from filming the Netflix dating show's After the Altar series, including several moments of her and Kyle looking cozy together. She tellingly set the video to the song, "Woke Up in Love" by Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott.
The two first met on season two of Love Is Blind, which aired back in February. As fans may remember, Deepti accepted Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal, while Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley, but neither couple made it down the aisle. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to Deepti.
That same month, Deepti explained that Kyle had a special place in her heart and hinted at a possible post-show romance.
"I don't think a lot of people know this, because they didn't show it on camera, but Kyle was my No. 2 person in the pods," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I was really on the fence about if I should choose Shake or go with Kyle."
She continued, "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out. I think we can do things our own way now. So, we'll see where it goes."
Deepti, 31, and Kyle, 30—who were spotted holding hands at a Coachella party in April—continued to tease their relationship status for months before finally confirming they're dating in the After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
During the show's third episode, Kyle admits to Deepti, "I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," to which she responds, "We're gonna actually try this?"
"Yeah, sure," Kyle says. "I want to," and she says, "I want to, too."
The confirmation came after E! News' exclusive Love Is Blind first look premiered Sept. 15, in which Kyle gushes over his feelings for Deepti.
"I care about you so much," he says to her in the clip. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."