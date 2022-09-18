Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him Passionately at Las Vegas Show

Enrique Iglesias came face-to-face, and lips-to-lips, with an enthusiastic fan at a meet-and-greet event at one of his Las Vegas concerts...and documented the experience.

By Corinne Heller Sep 18, 2022 5:28 PMTags
MusicConcertsKissViralEnrique IglesiasAnna Kournikova
Watch: Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

Enrique Iglesias apparently couldn't escape her love.

The pop star shared an Instagram video of himself kissing an enthusiastic female fan at what appears to be a meet-and-greet before the first of his two concerts in Las Vegas on Sept. 16. He begins kissing the woman on the cheek as she snaps a selfie, but the encounter turns more passionate as she turns her head quickly to give the singer an extended, passionate kiss on the lips. She continues to try to film the smooch and he soon pushes her away gently and takes off.

The video, which contains Iglesias' breakout 1999 single "Bailamos," was captioned, simply, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see you tonight!!!! axs.com/enriqueinvegas." The fan was not identified and it is unclear if the singer ever met her before the event.

One fan commented, "She is so lucky." Another wrote, "My dream hahahaha."

But some fans were far from impressed. "I don't like it when other girls kiss you! Your kisses should only be for Anna," one user wrote in Spanish, referring to Iglesias' wifeAnna Kournikova, with whom he shares twins Nicholas and Lucy, 4, and younger daughter Mary, 2.

photos
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Cutest Pics

"Omg he's married lady," another fan echoed, while another user commented, "How on earth does Anna endure this?"

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him at Las Vegas Show

Kournikova has not commented on the video, and Iglesias has not offered further remarks.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias

Another user pointed out a double standard. "If a man did this to a female artist?!" they wrote. "Not ok."

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias

But one fan wrote, with laughing emojis, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

4

Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him at Las Vegas Show

5

Prince William Reassures Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Latest News

Lea Michele Pokes Fun at Rumor She Can't Read on TikTok

How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Built an Enduring Marriage

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shares Video With BF Kyle Abrams

Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez's Essential Career Advice

Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him at Las Vegas Show

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars After Brittany Snow Split