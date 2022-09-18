Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment While Posing in Lingerie

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian Has Paused IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it real.

On Sept. 17, the Kardashians star posted on Instagram behind-the-scenes pics from her photo shoot for her recent ad campaign for her new Lemme nutritional supplements. She wears a nude strapless bra and matching underwear from what appears to be her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, and in one photo she puts her hand over her stomach, which spurred similar sentiments from many users.

"Wait a minute," one person wrote, "did I miss that she's pregnant?"

Kourtney responded, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

Many other fans rushed to praise the Poosh founder over her look, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, "Goodness you're gorgeous."

One user commented, "Real body! So refreshing." Another wrote, "Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, It's reality and your gorgeous."

This is not the first time Kourtney, a mother of three, has clapped back at pregnancy speculation. Last November, after an Instagram users asked her if she had a "preg belly" in a bikini pic she posted, the reality star commented, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"