Selling The OC’s Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars Polly & Alex After Brittany Snow Split

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

Tyler Stanaland seems to be enjoying the single life.

Just hours after he and wife Brittany Snow confirmed they are separating in joint Instagram statements, the Selling The OC star hit the town with two of his female co-stars.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Tyler was seen at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, Calif. on Sept. 14 having drinks with co-stars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.

A separate eyewitness confirmed the group outing, adding that things seemed steamy between Tyler and Alex outside on the steps of the restaurant

"She was jumping all over him, like trying to pick him up," the eyewitness recounted. "They were very flirtatious with each other outside."

However, once inside—where the luxury realtors were "pretty loud all night"—it was Polly who seemed to be making the moves on Tyler.

"Polly was sitting next to Tyler and she was also all over him. They were very touchy feely and talking close to each other, arm around each other's chairs," the second source told E! News. "So outside Tyler and Alex were all over each other and inside it was Tyler and Polly flirting.