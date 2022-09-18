Everything You Need From Amazon To Make Your Home Cozy for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're not particularly excited for dropping temperatures, but we are looking forward to getting cozy for fall nights at home baking and binging Netflix. These items are so cozy, we think they'll cure your FOMO on nights spent at home. Now is the perfect time to update your space for the changing season.
From Pumpkin Spice-scented items to fuzzy slippers, pillows, and blankets, you won't want to leave your space for anything or anyone. We even found a $19 space heater. You'll thank us when we're well into winter and your house or apartment isn't warm enough.
Scroll below for 11 scrumptiously comfy, cozy home finds to make your space feel even more like home. You'll never want to leave!
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Blanket - Light Grey Lightweight Blankets for Sofa, Couch, Bed, Camping, Travel - Super Soft Cozy Microfiber Blanket
With over 105,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you need this super soft blanket for cozy movie nights this fall. It comes in 28 colors and five different sizes, so you can find the perfect style to fit your home's aesthetic. It looks so luxurious, but it's just $17.
WACOMECO Decorative Throw Pillow Covers - Soft Sherpa Checkerboard Cushion Covers Faux Fur Pillow Cases
To add a cozy pop of color and pattern to your space, these sherpa pillow covers are perfect. They come in nine colors, and you can pair them with these throw pillow inserts for your fall home decor.
MIULEE Pack of 2 Ultra Soft Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers Solid Fluffy Square Cushion Cases Pillowcases Sherpa Winter Home Decorative for Sofa Bedroom Living Room
And for more neutral pillow covers, this sherpa set is super cozy and comes in nine solid colors.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Water Resistant Scuff Slipper
These cozy slippers look just like the popular Ugg style, and they come in 15 colors.
ANVARUG 3x5 Feet Small Area Rug, Upgrade Anti-Skid Durable Rectangular Cozy Rug, High Pile Shag Carpet Rugs for Indoor Home Decorative, Tie-Dyed Light Grey
Instantly make your space more cozy with a fluffy rug. For just $25, this can transform your space.
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - White
For colder days ahead, this mini space heater will be a lifesaver.
Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Candle | Autumn, Vanilla, and Buttercream, Fall Scented Soy Candles for Home
You can't go wrong with a yummy pumpkin spice candle for fall. This one has a 40+ hour burn time for long, cozy fall and winter nights. It looks chic and expensive, but it's just $20 now.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Reed Diffuser Set
If a diffuser is more your vibe, this one will look so chic in your space, and you get to choose between pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin bakery, and leaves & autumn scents. Scrumptious!
Yaheetech Accent Barrel Chair, Faux Fur Club Chair, Furry Sherpa Elegant and Cozy Chair, Soft Padded Arm Chair, Suitable for Living Room Bedroom Reception Room Offic, Ivory
Invest in a statement chair that's cozy and on-trend. You'll love to lounge in this soft chair.
Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Blanket - Full or Queen, Charcoal
This cozy blanket looks similar to the Ugg blankets, but it's just $33. With over 14,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you'll love to stay warm and cozy under this blanket all fall long.