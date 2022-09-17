Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

Two days after Blake Lively revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet, the actress shared new baby bump photos in an Instagram post that also called out disrespectful paparazzi.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 17, 2022 11:36 PMTags
PregnanciesBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Hey Upper East Siders, did you hear the news? Queen B (Blake Lively, that is) is expecting her fourth baby!

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Two days later, Blake took to Instagram to address her pregnancy on her own terms and slam the invasive paparazzi who follow her.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," she wrote  on Sept. 17, along with a slideshow of photos which showcased her growing baby bump. "You freak me and my kids out."

She also took the opportunity to thank her fans for "continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children."

"You have all the power against them," she continued. "And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

Blake's bold social media post marks the first time she explicitly spoke about expecting another child. At the Forbes event, the A Simple Favor star made a sly cheek-in-tongue comment alluding to her growing family, saying, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

The actress is currently a mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Lori Vallow Docuseries

3

All the Times Blake Lively Made a Style Statement on the Red Carpet

Blake also spoke candidly about how she hopes to inspire her kids as a working mom at the event.

"I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew," Blake said of her own mother. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

She added, "I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it's really important for me to do that."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

For her part, Blake has taken being a mom in stride. In the past, the actress has admitted she's grateful for even the not so glamorous sides of motherhood. 

"It's tough when you get pooped on and barfed on, but having a baby is wonderful," she jokingly told NW Magazine in 2016. "Even when it's tough and I'm exhausted, I think, 'I am so fortunate.'"

Read more of her and Ryan Reynolds' parenting quotes here

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

2

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

3

The Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Lori Vallow Docuseries

4

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

5

Prince William Reassures Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Latest News

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

President Biden Meets With Brittney Griner's Wife at White House

John Travolta "So Proud" of Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut

Exclusive

Inside Elizabeth Chambers’ New Relationship With Ricardas Kazinec

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman Split Again

Prince William Reassures Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Welcomes First Baby