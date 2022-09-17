Inside Elizabeth Chambers' New Relationship With Wellness Therapist Ricardas Kazinec

Watch : 2021's MOST Shockingly Unexpected Couples

Elizabeth Chambers has found paradise...in paradise.

The TV host, who lives in the Cayman Islands, debuted a new romance Sept. 16, sharing Polaroids of the pair looking cozy. As she captioned the Instagram, "Happy Friday." Now, a source exclusively confirms to E! News that he is Ricardas Kazinec, a physio and wellness therapist originally from Lithuania, who works in the Cayman Islands.

"Ričardas is particularly proficient in assisting people to further their knowledge about the musculoskeletal system and overcome pain and injuries," describes the Palm Heights Athletics facility inside the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman, "but he also enjoys using body relaxation techniques as a part of his wellness treatments."

And it seems like Kazinec has already earned the stamp of her approval. Shortly after posting the sweet snap, Chambers' friends Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn both commented with red heart emojis, while Erin Foster wrote, "You deserve it."

Her new happily ever after comes more than two years after she and husband Armie Hammer announced their split after 10 years of marriage.