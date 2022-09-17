Prince William Reassures Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis will be just fine, according to Prince William.
On Sept. 17, the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet fans waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London. One of the mourners, a woman, inquired about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are set to go live with the person who gifted them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.
"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," William told the fan in line, regarding the corgis, as seen in a Sky News video. "They are going to be looked after fine."
He continued, holding the woman's hand, "They are two very friendly corgis so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure."
Smiling, the fan responded, "I hope so".
Last week, a source close to Andrew told NBC News that the corgis would live with the Duke and Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge." The insider added, "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."
William spoke to fans before standing vigil at the queen's coffin inside the palace, reuniting publicly with his brother Prince Harry for the third time since her death, amid reported tensions between the brothers and their wives. They were joined by their six royal cousins.
The queen, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, was also survived by a 4-year-old cocker spaniel, Lissy. Multiple reports have said that it is believed that the pet, who won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, currently lives with her trainer.
In addition, for 18 years prior to her death, the queen cared for a dorgi named Candy, her last corgi-dachshund mix. Hello! magazine, the Daily Mail and the Mirror newspapers reported on Sept. 17 that the dog passed away months before the monarch. The royal family has not commented on the reports.
See photos of the queen with her dogs over the years: