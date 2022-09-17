Prince Harry, Prince William and More of Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Hold Vigil Next to Her Coffin

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren are honoring their beloved Grannie.

In a vigil held next to the late monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 17, the queen's eight grandchildren including King Charles III's sons Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all gathered to pay their tribute to Her Majesty. The vigil comes a little more than a week after Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

William, the new Prince of Wales, led his cousins inside. For 15 minutes, he stood at the head of the coffin, flanked by Zara and Peter—Princess Anne's children. Harry held vigil on the opposite end of the coffin, next to Beatrice and Eugenie—Prince Andrew's daughters. Louise and James, Prince Edward's kids, stood at the middle.

The queen's grandchild bowed as members of the public, who lined up for many hours, walked past them to view the coffin, which was draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque.