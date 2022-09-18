Solo Stove 50% Off Deals: Shop These Portable, Smoke-Free Fire Pits With 16,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Make the most of those brisk fall nights with a group gathering around the fire pit. If you're looking at me sideways because you don't have a backyard, I feel that struggle, but Solo Stove has a great tabletop bonfire along with more portable options. And, here's one of the best parts: these fire pits have smokeless flames. Whether you're roasting marshmallows, cooking a hot dog, or just enjoying the ambiance, a bonfire is the comforting essential you need to elevate your outdoor event. Right now, there are some major deals at Solo Stove.
Make memories and bring warmth to your table with some 50% off can't-miss deals from Solo Stove. Here's a breakdown of all your options.
Solo Stove Discounts
Solo Stove Mesa
Bring warmth the warmth with the Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit. It Is available in six colors and it comes with a stand, pellet adaptor, and a nylon carry bag.
A shopper reviewed, "So, my husband and I have lots of Solo Stove products but to be honest, this little guy is my favorite. I love how portable it is, and how convenient for nights where we don't want to start the larger Solo Stoves up... I'm THRILLED with our purchase overall and excited to make this a daily use item for relaxing on the back deck after a long day of work, or during outdoor dining. And you better believe it'll come along on our camping trip along with our larger one as well. 10/10. Amazing product!"
Someone else said, "I just love this little stove. It fits me so perfectly. As an older person with some physical limitations I really enjoy a table top fire pit experience. It lights easily, the clean up is almost nonexistent and with the pellet option I don't even have to sweat finding fuel for it. And it almost goes without saying that the color choices make it even more fun! I see myself giving these as gifts for the holidays. Perfect."
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0
The Ranger 2.0 is Solo Stove's most portable smokeless fire pit option. It's easy-to-use and clean up. All you need to worry about is having a good time.
A Solo Stove shopper said, "We are super impressed with the quality of our new Solo Ranger. We ordered the Ranger size to fit in a storage bay in our Class C motorhome. It's perfect, and we got it at a great sale price, too! We can't wait for our next camping trip to try it out."
Another fan of The Ranger 2.0 reviewed, "Being able to bring it along with us anywhere we go is so nice! And we love that you don't get smoke in the face while enjoying a fire. Buying it was really easy and so came so fast! I would recommend it to all my family and friends."
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
This is a bigger option, which is great for your backyard, the beach, camping trips, and more. You get a carrying case, a removable base plate, and ash pan with this fire pit. It's a great size, but it's incredibly portable, weighing just 23 pounds.
This fire pit with 16,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've owned 2 Bonfires now and love them both. My wife has an allergy to smoke and now she can also enjoy our family campfires and we all don't smell like smoke when we are done. It just makes the whole campfire experience so much more enjoyable."
Another raved, "I'm in love with this stove. It's easy to use and clean. It's safe for people gathering around the fire, and it's absolutely mesmerizing to watch at the fire flames."
Solo Stove Yukon 2.0
This is your biggest fire pit option from Solo Stove, but it's only 41 pounds. This bonfire is created for community and building memories with your favorite people. When you get the Yukon 2.0, it comes with a removable base plate and ash pan.
A shopper reviewed, "We are really enjoying our Solo Stove! It's amazing to not smell like bonfire after being sat around it. I'll also say I was nervous it wouldn't look good- just a silver bullet in the gravel but its very cool. Like a modern piece of art."
Another said, "No smoke!!! I love an outdoor fire but HATE the smell in my hair. The Solo Stove fixes that!! It generates A LOT of heat with none of the smell. And it looks really good. 10/10 would recommend!!!"
