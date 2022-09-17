Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Reversible Tote Bag for Just $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. The Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $79. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
The Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote is a two-in-one bag with all the room you need. It even comes with a detachable coin purse. It's on sale in six colorways including pastel blue and purple, classic black, and three neutral tones. If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 78% Off Deal
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
This spacious bag is reversible and you can get it in black, tan, beige, blue, purple, and ivory.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy Kate Spade shoppers.
Ava Reversible Tote Reviews
A shopper shared, "I love this purse! The best part about this purse is it's reversible, I can just throw whatever I need for the day and go. I just love Kate Spade brand the quality is by far the best on the market. I will definitely buy another purse soon."
Another explained, "I bought this as a casual tote and so happy with it. It is light and reversible is just a plus."
"I bought this bag for an out of town trip, and have been carrying it ever since," a shopper reviewed.
Someone else said, "This reversible tote is a must have stylish bag! This is a great catch-all bag that is perfect for going anywhere. Since it's reversible, it's like I bought two handbags, but I paid for just one!! I have gotten many compliments on this handbag!"
A Kate Spade shopper shared, "This is a perfect tote. It's roomy and flexible. I love that it is reversible."
A fan of the bag wrote, "It's beautiful and big!!! I love it specially if you have kids and gotta care a lot stuff around perfect!!!!"
