Get This $168 J.Crew Jacket for $65 Along With More Fall Styles up to 86% Off

New York Fashion Week is over and now it's time to transition your wardrobe from summer to autumn. Whether you're a fan of classic styles or you want to get in on the trends, J.Crew is your go-to shopping destination for fall. That's true every year, but especially this weekend because there's a major sale going on.
You can save 50% on select fall styles from J.Crew when you use the promo code SHOPFALL at checkout. Plus, you can save 30% on everything else with that same promo code. And, it gets even better than that because you can get an EXTRA 50% discount on sale items. You can get this $168 jacket for just $65. Or accessorize with these $78 earrings that are on sale for $11. There are so many great options to choose from. Here are some of the standout picks.
J.Crew Discounts
J.Crew Relaxed Perfect Lightweight Jacket
This is the perfect jacket to get you through a fall day. It's ideal for a brisk morning and it's lightweight enough to wear when the autumn sun is shining. Plus, it's made from water-resistant fabric and it has a hood, so you're all set for a rainy day too. It comes in four colorways.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
Yes, rain boots can actually be fashionable. These waterproof boots are on trend with their lug sole. They're ideal for a rainy day, an afternoon of gardening, or even on a sunny day if you just want to look stylish.
J.Crew Fisherman Lug-sole Sandals
Combine the best of two trends with these lug sole fisherman sandals. There are four colorways to choose from.
J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater
Elevate your off-duty wardrobe with one of these polished, long-sleeve collared sweaters.
J.Crew Point Sur Vista Straight Jean in Pale Indigo Wash: Selvedge Edition
Bring a vintage-looking aesthetic to your wardrobe with these straight leg, pale indigo jeans.
J.Crew Tissue Mockneck Tank
A mock neck tank top is a fall essential. It's an incredibly versatile layering piece that you'll get so much wear out of. J.Crew has this style in seven colorways.
J.Crew Layla Mule Heels in Leather
Add a modern polish to all your fall looks with these sleek, backless mule pumps. These square-heeled shoes also come in black.
J.Crew Collared Sweater-Jacket
This style is part-sweater, part-jacket, and you'll want to wear it with everything this fall.
J.Crew Alfie Blazer in Gramercy Twill
Feel empowered and put-together in this pink blazer. It comes in standard, petite, and tall sizes with four colorways to choose from.
J.Crew Made-in-Italy Rectangle Earrings
These rectangle-shaped earrings everything come in that "goes-with-everything" color. These will take your look to the next level, especially when your hair is pulled back.
J.Crew Smocked Linen Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit is one of those essential, one-and-done outfits. You can wear this all year long. Rock it under a cardigan, blazer, or leather jacket in the fall. It also comes in red.
J.Crew Halter-neck Dress in Painterly Floral
This cut-out back is everything. You'll feel like you're on a yacht any time you wear this halter-neck dress.
J.Crew One-Shoulder Stretch Sweater
A one-shoulder top will always be a sophisticated staple in your wardrobe. Nab this one in every color.
J.Crew Bead Hoop Earrings
These hoops put a fun and unique take on your typical pearl earrings.
