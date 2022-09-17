Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Defends Her "Strictly Platonic" Friendship With Shayne Jansen

Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley said there’s “no validity” to rumors of a romance with Shayne Jansen ahead of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: After the Altar premiere.

Setting the record straight for all to see. 

That's what Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley wants us to know amid speculation that she and fellow cast member Shayne Jansen have been brewing a secret romance. Shayne's ex from the show, Natalie Lee, sure seemed to think so.

Ahead of the Sept. 16 premiere of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Shaina shut down the claims, telling US Weekly, "The thing with me and Shayne—and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they kind of saw it before—it was strictly platonic. Like, we're buddies. We'll check up on each other, you know what I'm saying?"

The Netflix personality went on to explain, "We've never hung out alone or anything. "There's no validity."

Shayne also addressed the accusations in After The Altar, saying, "I don't fully understand what was scandalous about me and Shaina DMing each other, you know, I see a story and I comment," he said to cameras. "When it comes to Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would probably be ‘scandalous.' She never was able to move on from it. Never."

Shayne and Natalie ended their engagement after arguing the night before their wedding but dated again after the season two cameras were gone. Yet, it appears that wasn't enough to save the couple. In the Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer, released on Aug. 22, she revealed, "Much more has happened." 

Natalie declared, "I need to tell my truth."

Netflix

The drama continues on Netflix's Love Is Blind: After The Altar, streaming now. 

