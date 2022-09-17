Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids 80 Percent of the Time

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West

Kanye West is speaking out about his family dynamic.

The rapper detailed his co-parenting lifestyle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed divorced papers in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The duo, who went public with their relationship in 2012 and married in 2014, share four children together: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

"Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids," Kanye said on the Mind Full podcast. "She's still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children."

When the SKIMS founder filed divorce papers, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split and requested for joint legal and physical custody of the four children. He also requested joint custody in his official response in April 2021. Though divorce proceedings between Kanye and Kim are still underway, the KKW Beauty mogul was declared legally single in March 2022.