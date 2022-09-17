Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Children Are Doing After the Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton and Prince William told members of the public how their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are "settling in" at their new school following Queen Elizabeth's death.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping their three children stay in a "routine" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an update on how Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are doing after the passing of their great-grandmother. 

While meeting with members of the public this week, Kate told well-wishers that her kids are "OK." 

"They're in school, being well looked after," she explained, as seen in footage on Twitter. "They're in a routine and they're happy. They're with new friends."

Prince William also confirmed George, Charlotte and Louis have been doing "OK" during their first week of classes at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England. As he told the crowd, "They're settling in. We're trying to keep everything constant and settled for them." 

When one fan noted, "They must be talking about it in school," William responded, "They are. There's a lot of talking." 

The three kids headed off to school on Sept. 7, when Kate and William attended a "settling in" day at the campus, which offers scuba diving, film making, fencing, beekeeping and more activities for the students

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Just one day after the start of the new school year, Her Majesty passed away at age 96 at her home in Scotland. 

Kate later shared with the public that Louis had a wise takeaway from her death. As she reportedly said, "Louis said at least Grannie is with great-grandpa now," referring to Prince Philip, who died last year.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family will mourn the loss of the matriarch and monarch on Sept. 19 with a funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. Read more about how she'll be laid to rest here.

