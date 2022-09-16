Exclusive

DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Shares Why Making History With Shangela Is An "Honor"

Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko shared why he’s honored to make history with Shangela on the dancing competition’s 31st season.

By Spencer Lubitz, Vivian Kwarm Sep 16, 2022 11:24 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsExclusivesDisney
Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is ready to make history. 

Dancing With the Stars partners Gleb Savchenko and Shangela teased just that to E! News at the Posing Party hosted by Tyra Banks at ModelLand. For those who may not know, Shangela, a fan favorite from RuPaul's Drag Race, is the first-ever drag queen to compete on the American edition of Dancing with the Stars.

But the history making moments don't stop there, as Gleb is only the second professional to dance with a same sex partner, the first being Jenna Johnson, who danced with JoJo Siwa in season 30.

And, as Gleb shared with E! News, he is honored to make history with Shangela. "I've never danced with a male partner before," he said, "and it's definitely different, but in a good way. I actually enjoy our rehearsals, a lot more than I've enjoyed rehearsing in previous seasons."

"We've never had anyone like Shangela," he continued. "So it's going to be extra, extra, extra special. In the rehearsal room, Shangela's not fully glammed up, so that change in the ballroom is going to be pretty awesome, to see the whole package."

Gleb went on to praise Shangela, calling the drag superstar "super hard working" and "a lot of fun."

And while Shangela has never done ballroom dancing before, that isn't stopping Gleb from being excited, adding, "It's just gonna be so fun."

We'll see how they make it happen on the dancefloor when Dancing With the Stars premieres live on Disney+ Sept. 19.

