DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Shares Why Making History With Shangela Is An "Honor"

Watch : Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is ready to make history.

Dancing With the Stars partners Gleb Savchenko and Shangela teased just that to E! News at the Posing Party hosted by Tyra Banks at ModelLand. For those who may not know, Shangela, a fan favorite from RuPaul's Drag Race, is the first-ever drag queen to compete on the American edition of Dancing with the Stars.

But the history making moments don't stop there, as Gleb is only the second professional to dance with a same sex partner, the first being Jenna Johnson, who danced with JoJo Siwa in season 30.

And, as Gleb shared with E! News, he is honored to make history with Shangela. "I've never danced with a male partner before," he said, "and it's definitely different, but in a good way. I actually enjoy our rehearsals, a lot more than I've enjoyed rehearsing in previous seasons."