Watch the Moment Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Meets His New Puppy for the First Time

The son of late actress Naya Rivera, Josey, met his new puppy for the first time in Instagram pictures posted by his dad Ryan Dorsey on Sept. 16. See the sweet reunion here.

Watch: Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Puppies on birthdays? Count us in!

Josey Dorsey, the son of late actress Naya Rivera, showed his love for the newest addition to his family in an adorable Instagram carousel of photos. "Early birthday present for @JoseyDorsey! 8 weeks old," her ex Ryan Dorsey captioned a photo of Josey with a puppy on Sept. 16. "They were calling here Goldie, I've been calling her Goldie Bear. She's the sweetest girl."

As for their son, Ryan noted, "He said no matter if it was boy or girl he was naming it CLIFFORD!"

Ryan called on his followers to let him know what they should name her, before concluding, "I love you Josey - I can't believe you are about to be 7 years old!"

One adorable video slide shows an excited Josey petting his newest companion and saying, "Thank you dad!" Other pictures in the collection capture Josey hugging the dog in his bed, in the car and in a store. 

Naya's former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz commented hearts below the post, while Big Sky actress Kylie Bunbury wrote, "So so beautiful!"

Watch
Naya Rivera Honored by Ryan Dorsey on Mother's Day 2022

However, a birthday isn't the only milestone Josey celebrated recently, as he also started first grade last month. In an Aug. 23 post, Ryan shared photos of Josey on his first day. "Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast?" he captioned one picture. "Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?"

Glee alum Heather Morris commented with a row of heart eye emojis. 

 

 

 

Instagram

Ryan and Naya were married from 2014 to 2018. Two years after their divorce, the actress drowned in California's Lake Piru while boating and swimming with Josey.

