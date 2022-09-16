What the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Stars Had to Say About "Bigger" Season 4

Watch : Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast Spill Season 4 SECRETS

Wildcats gather around, we've got updates.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast spilled some tea on the upcoming season. Specifically, Joshua Bassett, who plays Richard Bowen, revealed that we can expect "more everything" in the fourth season of the series.

While he remained tight-lipped about many details, he noted that "it is three steps ahead of all the other seasons," adding that "people are going to be blown away."

Why? Well, because Bassett said there will "more singing" and "more dancing." We're sure the announced High School Musical reunion that is taking place in season four doesn't hurt either.

And we can expect to witness the reunion shooting right on the campus of their beloved high school. Per Disney, "On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, and our Wildcats will be playing featured extras in the movie."

The original film franchise starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman. We wonder if this is the reason that the OG stars have been spotted at East High? But we digress...