Phantom of the Opera Is Reportedly Ending Its Broadway Run

The paper faces will no longer be on parade.
That's right, Phantom of the Opera is reportedly ending its history-making run on Broadway. According to the New York Post, Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, could potentially end as early as Dec. 31.
The report suggests that since Phantom's iconic "Masquerade" number takes place on New Year's Eve, that will be the perfect way to wrap up the musical's production. But, before you call out to your angel of music, the Post also reports that a conclusion next year is also being considered, so that the musical can reach its 35th year anniversary and have a subsequent bash.
The New York Times reported a similar plan, noting that Phantom will celebrate its 35th year anniversary on Broadway in January, but will drop the chandelier for the last time come Feb. 18.
E! News has reached out to Webber and the Phantom production for comment, but has not heard back.
As for Phantom productions across the globe? The New York Times confirms that international productions will continue on, including London's reduced West End production (which was launched after shutting down during the pandemic), a production in Australia and the first Mandarin-language production, which is set to debut in China next year.
Phantom of the Opera first opened on Broadway's Majestic Theatre in January 1988, with Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton serving as the leading love triangle of the Phantom, Christine and Raoul, respectively. The show would go on to see many Phantoms, Christines and Raoul, earlier this year, Emilie Kouatchou made history as the first Black actress to portray chorus girl-turned-prima donna Christine.
Taking on the iconic role wasn't daunting to the actress, who shared how she made the part her own. "This Christine feels very much close to me, and I relate a lot to her," Kouatchou shared with Today in February 2022. "I try and bring myself to her as much as I can even in just the inflection of my voice, something as simple as that. The temptation might be to inflect up...but it's OK for her to have a more grounded lower voice if that's true to me."
Emmy Rossum famously played the soprano in the 2004 big screen adaptation, which also starred Gerard Butler and Patrick Wilson.
For any and all updates regarding Phantom's final run, click here.