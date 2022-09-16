Phantom of the Opera Is Reportedly Ending Its Broadway Run

Watch : Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unfiltered Opinion of "Cats" Movie

The paper faces will no longer be on parade.

That's right, Phantom of the Opera is reportedly ending its history-making run on Broadway. According to the New York Post, Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, could potentially end as early as Dec. 31.

The report suggests that since Phantom's iconic "Masquerade" number takes place on New Year's Eve, that will be the perfect way to wrap up the musical's production. But, before you call out to your angel of music, the Post also reports that a conclusion next year is also being considered, so that the musical can reach its 35th year anniversary and have a subsequent bash.

The New York Times reported a similar plan, noting that Phantom will celebrate its 35th year anniversary on Broadway in January, but will drop the chandelier for the last time come Feb. 18.

E! News has reached out to Webber and the Phantom production for comment, but has not heard back.