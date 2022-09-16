Phantom of the Opera Is Ending Its Broadway Run

Watch : Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unfiltered Opinion of "Cats" Movie

The paper faces will no longer be on parade.

That's right, Phantom of the Opera is ending its history-making run on Broadway, E! News has learned. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, will officially drop the chandelier for the last time in February 2023—but not before commemorating its 35th anniversary.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement to E! News, "All shows do finally close, and after considerable discussion between The Shuberts, The Really Useful Group, Andrew and myself, we concluded that the right time for Phantom was after the show's 35th birthday on February 18—a double celebration of Phantom's phenomenal success."

As for Phantom productions across the globe? Mackintosh confirmed that international productions will continue on, including London's reduced West End production (which was launched after shutting down during the pandemic), a production in Australia and the first Mandarin-language production, which is set to debut in China next year.

He even teased that a Broadway revival could happen, adding, "Our gratitude to American audiences falling in love with The Phantom is infinite."