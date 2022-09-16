Phantom of the Opera Is Ending Its Broadway Run

The paper faces will no longer be on parade.
That's right, Phantom of the Opera is ending its history-making run on Broadway, E! News has learned. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which has been on Broadway for an impressive 34 years, will officially drop the chandelier for the last time in February 2023—but not before commemorating its 35th anniversary.
Producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement to E! News, "All shows do finally close, and after considerable discussion between The Shuberts, The Really Useful Group, Andrew and myself, we concluded that the right time for Phantom was after the show's 35th birthday on February 18—a double celebration of Phantom's phenomenal success."
As for Phantom productions across the globe? Mackintosh confirmed that international productions will continue on, including London's reduced West End production (which was launched after shutting down during the pandemic), a production in Australia and the first Mandarin-language production, which is set to debut in China next year.
He even teased that a Broadway revival could happen, adding, "Our gratitude to American audiences falling in love with The Phantom is infinite."
Phantom of the Opera first opened on Broadway's Majestic Theatre in January 1988, with Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton serving as the leading love triangle of the Phantom, Christine and Raoul, respectively. The show would go on to see many Phantoms, Christines and Raoul, earlier this year, Emilie Kouatchou made history as the first Black actress to portray chorus girl-turned-prima donna Christine.
Taking on the iconic role wasn't daunting to the actress, who shared how she made the part her own. "This Christine feels very much close to me, and I relate a lot to her," Kouatchou shared with Today in February 2022. "I try and bring myself to her as much as I can even in just the inflection of my voice, something as simple as that. The temptation might be to inflect up...but it's OK for her to have a more grounded lower voice if that's true to me."
Emmy Rossum famously played the soprano in the 2004 big screen adaptation, which also starred Gerard Butler and Patrick Wilson.
