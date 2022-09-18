Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Fans may have dubbed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott as "Kravis," but what does she really think about the nickname? Find out her thoughts.

By Paige Strout Sep 18, 2022 2:00 PMTags
ExclusivesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'

Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker.

Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

The 43-year-old even shared that she and Travis—whom she married for the second time in Italy on May 22—often use the nickname themselves, saying, "We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes."

Despite being fans of Kravis, there's one question about the name's origin that Kourtney and Travis can't seem to wrap their heads around.

"Travis said to me the other day, 'Is Kylie [Jenner] and Travis' [Scott] name Kravis also?'" the reality star told Erin. "And I'm like, 'No...' but why wasn't it? 'Cause they were before us." (Her younger sister and the rapper began their romance in 2017.)

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

So, while the nickname can apply to both couples, Kourtney agree with Erin that "There will never be another Kravis."

Fans are sure to see more of Kravis on the upcoming second season of Hulu's The Kardashians. Ahead of the show's Sept. 22 return, Kourtney exclusively told E! News that filming for season three is already underway.

The Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian collection is available now at boohoo.com.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

3

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

4

Inside the Royal World of the Unflappable Princess Anne

5
Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars After Brittany Snow Split

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars After Brittany Snow Split

Exclusive

How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About the Kravis Nickname

You Won't Object to These Law & Order Secrets

Exclusive

Venus Williams Serves Up Her Favorite Memories With Serena Williams

Solo Stove Sale: Shop Portable, Fire Pits With 16,200+ 5-Star Reviews

These Secrets About Fatal Attraction Will Not Be Ignored