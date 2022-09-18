Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'

Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker.

Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

The 43-year-old even shared that she and Travis—whom she married for the second time in Italy on May 22—often use the nickname themselves, saying, "We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes."

Despite being fans of Kravis, there's one question about the name's origin that Kourtney and Travis can't seem to wrap their heads around.

"Travis said to me the other day, 'Is Kylie [Jenner] and Travis' [Scott] name Kravis also?'" the reality star told Erin. "And I'm like, 'No...' but why wasn't it? 'Cause they were before us." (Her younger sister and the rapper began their romance in 2017.)