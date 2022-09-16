Niecy Nash Is a Concerned Neighbor in First Dahmer Trailer

Watch : Niecy Nash- 2016 Emmys E! Glambot

Netflix's new drama puts the horror in horrifying.

On Sept. 16, the streamer released the chilling, first trailer for Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Niecy Nash and Evan Peters. And, before you check it out, you might want to turn on a night light—it's that spooky.

The series, which is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is based on a true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, an infamous American serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal for killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys over a decade period.

But it's not just Dahmer that audiences will become familiar with, as Nash is set to play the killer's neighbor, who tried to alert the authorities about the terror next door.

Nash, who plays Glenda Cleveland, is seen interrogating Evans' Dahmer, saying, "What do you do in there? The smells, power tools going all hours of the night. I hear screaming coming from your apartment."

Things only get more bone-chilling when Dahmer attempts to apologize with a suspicious looking sandwich. Cleveland understandably refuses the so-called gift, responding, "I don't know what's in that."