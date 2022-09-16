Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Beyoncé runs the world, Guinness World Records that is. Find out how which records the singer broke in this year's book.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 16, 2022 8:12 PMTags
BeyoncéCelebrities
Watch: Beyonce Makes HISTORY With New Guinness World Records

Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records.

The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums." 

She also had the highest annual earnings for a female singer, per the outlet.

But that's not all for Queen B. Beyoncé also tops Guinness' list of "Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician." And alongside her husband Jay Z, she also shares the world record for "Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever."

photos
Beyoncé Celebrates 41st Birthday at Party With Kim Kardashian, Adele and More

Together, the "Alien Superstar" singer's accomplishment have made her the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. 

She joins other high-profile recent inductees such as BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Sins of Our Mother's Director Talks Fallout of Lori Vallow Case

2

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

3

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

Recently, it seems Beyoncé has had a lot to celebrate. Earlier this month she rang in her 41st birthday, which she commemorated with a festive roller-disco theme party at a private mansion in Bel Air on Sept. 10.

On the star-studded party guest list included icons like Adele, Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and more. 

Additionally, Tiffany & Co. recently released its "Lose Yourself in Love" campaign starring the singer, who is a longtime ambassador for the brand. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Sins of Our Mother's Director Talks Fallout of Lori Vallow Case

2

See How Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Honor the Queen With Toy Corgi

3

Love Is Blind’s Kyle & Deepti Finally Confirm Romance

4

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

5

Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings Divides Viewers With Rare Correction

Latest News

Phantom of the Opera Is Reportedly Ending Its Broadway Run

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Wants to Pull Estate Control From Her Son

Prince Edward Honors Queen Elizabeth II in Heartbreaking Message

The First Dahmer Trailer Is Chilling

Beyoncé Has Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

See Tarek El Moussa’s Sweet Birthday Message For Heather Rae El Moussa

Shop Glamglow Buy-1-Get-1 Free Deals on Clay Masks, Exfoliators & More