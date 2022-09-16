Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Watch : Beyonce Makes HISTORY With New Guinness World Records

Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records.

The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."

She also had the highest annual earnings for a female singer, per the outlet.

But that's not all for Queen B. Beyoncé also tops Guinness' list of "Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician." And alongside her husband Jay Z, she also shares the world record for "Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever."