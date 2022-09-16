Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records.
The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
She also had the highest annual earnings for a female singer, per the outlet.
But that's not all for Queen B. Beyoncé also tops Guinness' list of "Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician." And alongside her husband Jay Z, she also shares the world record for "Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever."
Together, the "Alien Superstar" singer's accomplishment have made her the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.
She joins other high-profile recent inductees such as BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.
Recently, it seems Beyoncé has had a lot to celebrate. Earlier this month she rang in her 41st birthday, which she commemorated with a festive roller-disco theme party at a private mansion in Bel Air on Sept. 10.
On the star-studded party guest list included icons like Adele, Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and more.
Additionally, Tiffany & Co. recently released its "Lose Yourself in Love" campaign starring the singer, who is a longtime ambassador for the brand.