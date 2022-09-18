Venus Williams Serves Up Her Favorite Memories Playing Tennis With Serena Williams

For Venus Williams, there's no greater cheerleader than family.
Ever since she turned professional at 14, the tennis star counted on the support of her parents and younger sister Serena Williams. And as Serena moves on from the game they both love, Venus is filled with gratitude for an unbreakable bond.
"She's been my role model," Venus exclusively shared with E! News. "No one knows more what I'm going through then she does. She's someone who understands me without even saying a word. I know that it's unusual to have a sibling in sports, but it is the only experience I know so I can't imagine not having one."
Venus added, "From what I understand, 99 percent of people do it alone but I never had to."
Whether practicing together as kids or traveling the world for tournaments as adults, Venus and Serena have shared countless experiences together. To choose just one favorite may be impossible.
"My favorite moments are probably the Olympics together," Venus said. "I have so many moments just sharing and watching her and just being in awe of how she could play."
While playing with family has its perks, Venus isn't exempt from facing hardships and difficult losses during her career. But as an advocate for mental health, the Olympic gold medalist has developed tools, thanks to her support system, to get through any obstacle on and off the court.
"It's not something that comes by chance," she said when describing her loyal inner circle. "You have to be intentional about it and you also have to be someone that people like being around too. I think that helps a lot."
And it never hurts to ask for help. This month, the athlete is partnering with BetterHelp to provide up to $3 million worth of free mental health for individuals who may not feel their best.
"Everyone definitely should make mental health a priority," she said. "If your mental health is not in a position that is allowing you to make you live your dreams and just live a regular life, then you aren't able to be happy. Being happy is one of the most underrated feelings."