It's Officially the Season to Rock Princess Diana's Iconic Biker Shorts and Sweater Look

Honoring Princess Diana on 25th Anniversary of Her Death

When it comes to Princess Diana's iconic style, there are so many memorable moments.

Who could forget her larger-than-life wedding gown, complete with a 25-foot train? Then, of course, there's her infamous "revenge dress"— the sexy LBD she wore to a Vanity Fair fundraiser in 1994, which also happened to be the night King Charles III (who was prince at the time) sat down for a tell-all interview.

While the late Princess of Wales knew how to dress to the nines, her off-duty style was just as legendary.

In fact, her biker shorts paired with oversized sweaters have become the go-to look during the summer-to-fall transitional weather. As soon as the temperature slightly drops, the effortless combo provides the best of both worlds: Your sweater keeps you warm and cozy, but the leg-baring bottoms allow you to enjoy the weather.

The royal, who tragically passed in August 1997 at the age of 36, mostly wore the casual outfits for a practical reason: to work out.