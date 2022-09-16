Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kourtney Kardashian teased what fans can expect from The Kardashians season two and confirmed that a third season is in the works.

The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."

But we may have to wait a minute before catching the footage on Hulu, as season two of The Kardashians premieres in just under a week.

What exactly can we expect from this next installment of the family's latest docu-series? According to Kourtney, plenty of insight into how her and husband Travis Barker's lavish Italian wedding came to be.

"Travis and I go to Milan to do our wedding fittings," she told E! News. "So that's a really good adventure that we bring you guys along on."

But we may not get to see the actual wedding, as the Poosh founder clarified, "it's everything leading up 'till."

Before you say "abcdefg I have to go" to the new season, Kourtney teased that there's plenty of family drama to make up for her wedding being MIA in the new episodes.

"There's a lot of family stuff that's just gone on during season two," she added, "so you get to see that."

When viewers last tuned into The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was blindsided by then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity suit, Kim Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson and Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Since then, now exes Khloe and Tristan have welcome a second child via surrogacy, Kim and Pete have broken up and Kylie revealed her son's name—only to change her mind.

So, we get what Kourtney means when she says a lot has "gone on" for the family.

Go behind the scenes of the Kardashian-Jenners' fabulous life when The Kardashians season two premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

