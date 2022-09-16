Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar

Kyle and Deepti first sparked romance rumors during the Love is Blind season two reunion. Now, they're confirming the nature of their relationship on Love is Blind: After the Altar.

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati

The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16. 

Throughout the three episodes, both Kyle and Deepti admitted to having strong feelings for one another, but worried about losing their friendship. But after a weekend of reuniting with fellow cast members and exploring their relationship, Kyle decided to finally make the first move.

"I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," Kyle admits as the two stand on a chilly Chicago balcony. "And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo." 

"We're gonna actually try this?" Deepti asks him in response. 

"Yeah, sure," Kyle says. "I want to." 

"I want to, too," she says.

Deepti seemingly acknowledged the relationship on her Instagram Sept. 16, posting a compilation of snaps from shooting After the Altar to the song "Woke Up in Love" by Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott, though she did not confirm if the two are still together.

photos
Love Is Blind Season 2: Where Are They Now?

The confirmation comes after E! News' exclusive Love Is Blind first look premiered Sept. 15, in which Kyle gushes over his feelings for Deepti.

"I care about you so much," he says to her in the clip. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."

Fans of the show will remember that both Kyle and Deepti originally came out of the pods with different people—Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley, while Deepti came out engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. But Kyle raised eyebrows during the show's reunion when he admitted he "should've asked Deepti to marry me." Do we hear wedding bells ringing for these two already?

Netflix

Watch Kyle and Deepti's love story unfold on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, now streaming on Netflix.

