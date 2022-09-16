Quantum Leap Stars Share Their Real-Life Time Travel Fantasies

Watch : Quantum Leap Cast Says Expect the Unexpected With Sequel

With all of time available at your fingertips, where would you go?

That's a question the cast of NBC's Quantum Leap answered during an exclusive interview with E! News. Based on the 1980s series of the same name starring Scott Bakula, the 2022 revival follows Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song as he "leaps" into different people across time to help change history.

When it comes to the person Lee would want to "leap" into for a day, he revealed he would love to become this famous chef. "I just want to know what it feels like to feel like Gordon Ramsay for a moment," the actor told E! News, "to have that kind of intensity over food."

Though Lee doesn't possess the same culinary expertise as the MasterChef judge, he does share Ramsay's "obsession behind making something perfect and making something memorable."

"It's all parallels to what we all do in terms of how we take pride in what we do," he added, "but I want to know what that feels like pertaining specifically to food and an experience around food."