Quantum Leap Stars Share Their Real-Life Time Travel Fantasies

With all of time available at your fingertips, where would you go?
That's a question the cast of NBC's Quantum Leap answered during an exclusive interview with E! News. Based on the 1980s series of the same name starring Scott Bakula, the 2022 revival follows Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song as he "leaps" into different people across time to help change history.
When it comes to the person Lee would want to "leap" into for a day, he revealed he would love to become this famous chef. "I just want to know what it feels like to feel like Gordon Ramsay for a moment," the actor told E! News, "to have that kind of intensity over food."
Though Lee doesn't possess the same culinary expertise as the MasterChef judge, he does share Ramsay's "obsession behind making something perfect and making something memorable."
"It's all parallels to what we all do in terms of how we take pride in what we do," he added, "but I want to know what that feels like pertaining specifically to food and an experience around food."
Unlike the show's main protagonist, Caitlin Bassett's character Addison Augustine gets all the perks of leaping without the risk, as she helps Ben on his adventures through time via hologram. But if given the chance IRL, the actress would love to step into a former First Lady's shoes.
"I would definitely say Eleanor Roosevelt or something in that vein," said Bassett. "I just think it's really interesting to know."
She went on to note how her favorite part of the original series—which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993—was seeing Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett "either shaping history or being present whilst history was shaped."
As for cast member Ernie Hudson—who plays Quantum Leap project leader Herbert "Magic" Williams—he would love to view one aspect of his personal history from a different perspective. The Ghostbusters star recalled how he used to think he was a "pretty good" boxer as a kid...that was until Muhammad Ali came along.
"He was on a whole other level in so many ways, and I think that would be an amazing leap to experience," Hudson shared. "I still remember the moment I met him, and yeah, I would love to leap into him for a moment."
Hear the cast chat more about the upcoming series in the full interview above.
Quantum Leap premieres Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)