The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
You can't stop Becky G!
Ahead of her upcoming attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, where she is up for an impressive 11 award nominations, the 25-year-old singer continued to break boundaries with the release of her new song "Amantes."
Described by her label as Becky's very first bachata, the track features Daviles De Novelda and showcases a new side of a woman who isn't afraid to try new things.
Becky isn't the only artist sharing something original. From Nicki Minaj to Charlie Puth, see the new songs that deserve a listen throughout the weekend.
Charlie Puth—"I Don't Think That I Like Her"
On the heels of announcing his One Night Only tour, Charlie released a new track featuring Travis Barker on drums. Together, the artists created a high-energy punk-style refrain with Charlie's swooning confession, "I don't think that I like her anymore 'cause they're all the same, they just wanna see me fall apart."
Becky G feat. Daviles de Novelda—"Amantes"
The global superstar's new song mixes Daviles's flamenco and rap sounds with the rhythms of bachata. The track aims to further showcase her newfound sense of fearlessness and confidence as an artist that was showcased on her last album, ESQUEMAS.
Nicki Minaj and BLEU—"Love in the Way"
In the duo's new collaboration, both Nicki and BLEU explore the idea of struggling to move on in the wake of something special that's collapsed. Perhaps the only way to heal is through dance. "For the full experience, you can only listen to the song w/headphones on," Nicki warned on Twitter. "Be prepared."
Scott Hoying—"Mars"
After his a cappella group Pentatonix sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, Scott is ready to release his first ever solo single. "It's not only a song I'm very proud of, but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self-work I've done over the years," Scott shared. "It's a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person."
Georgia Sinclair—"Little Love"
The international DJ, music producer and tech entrepreneur is switching things up in her newest single. "I've always been obsessed with gospel music and I really wanted to make a gospel tech banger," Georgia told E! News. "The dance floor loves this one."
Alex Vaughn—"Talkin"
The R&B star shares the story of how an amicable breakup turned sour after the other persons' side of the story twisted the truth. This song may inspire some listeners to check their ex on what the facts really are and remind them to keep quiet.
Caroline Kid—"Love Is Messy"
One of Nashville's rising stars will have music fans listening extra close to the lyrics in her new song. "I started writing it six years ago and lord knows my daydreams of being an artist go back a lot farther than that," Caroline told E! News. "My challenge now is finding out who my songs were made for. Maybe it's you."
Happy listening!