Drag Performer Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Mid-Performance

The LGBTQ+ community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Valencia Prime—a transgender woman who performed as a drag queen—died after collapsing mid-performance at a gay bar in Philadelphia on Sept. 12. "Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," Tabu Lounge and Sports bar said in an Instagram post. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."
According to NBC News, the 25-year-old's cause of death is not yet known.
After news broke of her passing, Prime, who had dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," was honored in touching tributes shared by those closest to her.
Prime's mother Christiana Marcus-McRae expressed her grief over the loss of her child on Facebook. "25 yrs ago, April 2nd at 7:58pm, I gave birth to my 2nd child," she wrote, "and today, I'm making funeral arrangements."
Burlesque performer Timaree Leigh, tweeted, "This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe."
In another post shared on Instagram, Tabu Lounge and Sports bar shared that they would be hosting an event with Christiana in Valencia's honor.
"Monday Night we will be welcoming the mother of Valencia Prime (@valencia_prime) and hosting a memorial show," they wrote on Sept. 16. "Aloe Vera (@aloevera_stratton) & Asia Monroe (@theasiamonroe) will co-host. There is no charge but donations for the family are welcome."
Nikita Sinnn Monroe, a fellow performer, created a GoFundMe page to assist Prime's family with funeral expenses.
"Dearest friends and family, It is with a heavy heart that we let you all know that our sweetest Valencia Prime has passed away peacefully," Nikita wrote on the page. "We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family).