Why Miranda Kerr Says Co-Parenting With Orlando Bloom Easily "Falls Into Place"

There's no mistaking that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have mastered the art of co-parenting.
The friendly exes, who share 11-year-old son Flynn, called it quits nearly a decade ago but they promised each other they'd follow one simple rule to create a seamless dynamic.
"When Orlando and I separated," Miranda exclusively told E! News, "We made the decision to always put our son first and do what is in his best interest."
She continued, "If you can let that be the North Star, then everything else falls into place."
The former supermodel, who has since welcomed, Hart, 4, and Myles, 3, with her husband of five years Evan Spiegel, has a similar mindset when it comes to her wellness and fitness routine.
"Self-care and movement are so important for us to feel good," she said, "and when we feel good, we are so much happier in our lives."
According to Miranda, self-care is a huge part of her life— not only as a mother but as a founder of Kora Organics. After all, she's been hard at work as the brand recently expanded into body care with new products such as the Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and Renewing Hand & Body Wash.
In addition, Miranda also teamed up with her trainer Megan Roup to launch The Sculpt Society x KORA Organics Feel Good Program on Sept. 19. She explained why they want to help encourage others to practice self-care.
"Both of us are all about empowering people," Miranda shared, "Whether that's taking out time for moving their bodies or indulging in these experiences at the end of the day. It's about creating that habit."
Of course, Miranda said she knows that balancing fitness, motherhood and a career can be challenging—but it's all about being flexible with whatever is thrown her way.
"Megan is great because she understands that I have limits," she admitted, "and most of the time, my children are in the room when we're trying to do workouts. They're crawling on me while I'm trying to do a plank."
She added, "To have flexibility with each other and support means a lot."
Megan echoed similar sentiments, telling E! News, "For me, it's making sure we're doing things that we can incorporate into our busy day. It doesn't have to be this long, huge self-care moment."
If Miranda has only has 15 minutes to spare, she said she'll prioritize skincare over any other aspect of her wellness routine.
"I'll do a cleanse, and scrub my skin," she revealed, noting she uses products from her beauty brand. "I'll do a little brightening and exfoliate. Then, I'll use moisturizer."
She added, "When you're a busy mother and you have your own company, we need to find these little moments of self-care that give back to us."