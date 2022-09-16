Why Miranda Kerr Says Co-Parenting With Orlando Bloom Easily "Falls Into Place"

Watch : Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex-Orlando Bloom's New Baby

There's no mistaking that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have mastered the art of co-parenting.

The friendly exes, who share 11-year-old son Flynn, called it quits nearly a decade ago but they promised each other they'd follow one simple rule to create a seamless dynamic.

"When Orlando and I separated," Miranda exclusively told E! News, "We made the decision to always put our son first and do what is in his best interest."

She continued, "If you can let that be the North Star, then everything else falls into place."

The former supermodel, who has since welcomed, Hart, 4, and Myles, 3, with her husband of five years Evan Spiegel, has a similar mindset when it comes to her wellness and fitness routine.

"Self-care and movement are so important for us to feel good," she said, "and when we feel good, we are so much happier in our lives."