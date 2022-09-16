JoJo Siwa Claps Back After TikToker Pokes Fun at Her Chuck E. Cheese Date With Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa has a few words for a TikToker making fun of her Chuck E. Cheese date with Avery Cyrus.
After a social media user posted a video criticizing the former Nickelodeon star's choice of restaurant for a date, JoJo issued a reply on TikTok.
"You know what I love most about this is that this girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese' as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life," she said in a Sept. 15 video response. "It's my duty."
The original Sept. 14 TikTok showed the critic strutting to 21 Savage's "Dip Dip," writing alongside the footage, "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese."
While the social media user said the video was a "joke," it didn't sit well with JoJo. "Omg imagine taking someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," the Dance Moms alum quipped in the comments of the post. "Embarrassing."
JoJo confirmed she's in a relationship with Avery in a Sept 12 TikTok of the pair at Chuck E. Cheese. The video showed the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator posing for pictures in front of a photo booth, with one snap featuring JoJo and Avery sharing a kiss.
Just a few days later, JoJo and Avery took another major step in their relationship—making their red carpet debut as a couple at the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. Earlier that day, Avery was also photographed jumping into JoJo's arms.
Before dating JoJo, Avery was in a two-year relationship with TikToker Soph Mosca. However, they announced their breakup in August. As for JoJo, she previously dated Kylie Prew. But in August—after having split and then gotten back together—Kylie informed her followers that they'd broken up again and that she'd been single for "almost two months." Still, she noted there wasn't any bad blood between her and JoJo.
"It's not deep, I promise," Kylie said in an Instagram Live video reshared on TikTok. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters."