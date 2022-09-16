JoJo Siwa Claps Back After TikToker Pokes Fun at Her Chuck E. Cheese Date With Avery Cyrus

Watch : JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa has a few words for a TikToker making fun of her Chuck E. Cheese date with Avery Cyrus.

After a social media user posted a video criticizing the former Nickelodeon star's choice of restaurant for a date, JoJo issued a reply on TikTok.

"You know what I love most about this is that this girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese' as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life," she said in a Sept. 15 video response. "It's my duty."

The original Sept. 14 TikTok showed the critic strutting to 21 Savage's "Dip Dip," writing alongside the footage, "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese."

While the social media user said the video was a "joke," it didn't sit well with JoJo. "Omg imagine taking someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," the Dance Moms alum quipped in the comments of the post. "Embarrassing."