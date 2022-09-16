Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"

Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?
In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition.
"Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again."
"You did say that!" Tino fights back. "You said that."
Later, Rachel can be seen crying outside, telling him she wants "an answer for why you did what you did." Looks like all is not well in paradise.
Elsewhere in the clip, fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey is also struggling with her impending engagement. In Sept. 13's episode, her final suitor Erich Schwer revealed he wanted to date Gabby in the real world before committing to a proposal, and it looks like she'll still be dealing with the aftershocks of that confession during part two of the finale.
"I'm so sick of it," Gabby says in a voiceover while a scene flashes of her closing a door on Erich.
The preview comes after part one of the live finale showed Rachel sending home her other two finalists, Zach Shallcross and Aven Jones. Now, both women are hoping for engagements—though things aren't looking promising.
Even worse, this week Erich's alleged ex-girlfriend accused him of dumping her to go on the show, allegedly leaking texts and other materials to a Bachelor fan account on Sept. 14. The frontrunner previously apologized on Sept. 8 after a resurfaced high school yearbook photo of himself in blackface made waves online.
Watch it all go down when part two of The Bachelorette's live finale airs Sept. 20 on ABC.