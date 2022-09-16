The Cleaning Lady's Oliver Hudson on Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Love for the Series

Watch : Goldie Hawn's Surprise Reaction to Oliver Hudson's New FOX Show

For Oliver Hudson, family is everything.

Ahead of the season two premiere of Fox's The Cleaning Lady, the actor, who stars as FBI agent Garrett Miller, has revealed exclusively to E! News exactly how big of fans his famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are of the twisty crime thriller.

"I've been doing this for 20-plus years now, and I've done many, many shows, and I'm not sure my parents have ever seen more than two to four episodes—maybe five—of anything that I've ever done," Hudson explained. "The Cleaning Lady is the first show that my parents binged, and they got really excited about."

He continued, "They would wait not to watch it live so they can watch three in a row. They actually were invested, and that was good. That felt nice for me."