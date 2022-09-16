The Cleaning Lady's Oliver Hudson on Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Love for the Series

For Oliver Hudson, family is everything.
Ahead of the season two premiere of Fox's The Cleaning Lady, the actor, who stars as FBI agent Garrett Miller, has revealed exclusively to E! News exactly how big of fans his famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are of the twisty crime thriller.
"I've been doing this for 20-plus years now, and I've done many, many shows, and I'm not sure my parents have ever seen more than two to four episodes—maybe five—of anything that I've ever done," Hudson explained. "The Cleaning Lady is the first show that my parents binged, and they got really excited about."
He continued, "They would wait not to watch it live so they can watch three in a row. They actually were invested, and that was good. That felt nice for me."
Hudson, 46, also noted a personal connection to his Cleaning Lady role. After the Rules of Engagement actor's his parents divorced in 1980, he and sister Kate Hudson were raised in Colorado by mom and stepdad Kurt, and he sees a lot similarities between his upbringing and Garrett's.
"His father was a criminal—was a bad person—and he was raised by his uncle, who was a firefighter and a war hero," the actor said. "It really sort of mirrors my life a little bit—not in the exact situation, but my relationship with my father, and Kurt coming into my life and raising me."
The actor would love to see the series lean into this as it explores Garrett's backstory, suggesting it could lead to the FBI agent breaking bad.
"Sometimes you question who you really are," he added. "I have a better relationship with my father now, but you question, you're like, 'Am I just faking being a good person? Am I just faking being a good dad, or am I really my father, because he's a part of me?' I think Garrett can ask himself that question and maybe answer it."
In season two, however, Hudson's character grapples with a different kind of struggle. This time around, we dive into Garrett's backstory: He previously had an affair with his informant (played by Chelsea Frei), who has now gotten involved with a drug dealer. Now, Garrett must save her from a situation that he blames himself for.
And although Garrett is purely focused on the mission, there might be an opportunity for the two to rekindle their romance along the way.
"As the chemistry progressed with Chelsea and I, it felt like there could still be something there," Hudson revealed. "Our last scene that we had together—last thing was shot together—there was a kiss. It was supposed to be just sort of—not friendly, but it was more of like, 'I still care about you, in a way.' And that was pretty fiery. I was like, 'Oh, well, there is still something there.'"
Watch the relationship blossom for yourself when season two of The Cleaning Lady premieres Sept. 19 on Fox.